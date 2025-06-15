Leighton Buzzard Art Society - June demonstration
This month our guest artist is Keith Dymond. Born in the then very new town of Hemel Hempstead, Keith was a product of the Concorde era and comprehensive school system at its best. A proactive and very capable ‘modern technologies’ department inspired a creative but industrial /engineering-based love for design, form functionality and materials.
Keith now works from his home in East Sussex as a glass- artist; a pursuit which allows him to use his engineering background in conjunction with his design skills and creativity. Keith works with all forms of Kiln fused glass and delivers hands-on and insightful demonstrations and workshops.
The evening is free to LBAS members and £6.00 per person for non-members, payable at the door.
Why not join the Society ? Full details are on our website.