Leighton Buzzard Art Society - October demonstration

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their next demonstration meeting on Thursday 16th October at Linslade Middle School, Mentmore Rd, Leighton Buzzard LU7 2PA, at 7.45pm.

This month our guest artist is Susan Gray., Susan is a land and seascape artist who takes her inspiration from the West Country, Cumbria and the Chilterns. Her paintings are worked up from small sketches or studies made in situ or she paints directly on large boards on the beach or in the landscape. Often painting at high tide the wild weather and windy conditions add to the excitement of working outside.

Susan exhibits in Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Cornwall and runs workshops in Hertfordshire and Buckinghamshire. She also runs online monthly workshops via Zoom.

https://susan-gray.co.uk/

The evening is free to LBAS members and £6.00 per person for non-members, payable at the door.

Why not join the Society ? Full details are on our website.

https://www.lbas.org.uk/membership/

