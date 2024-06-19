Leighton Buzzard Drama Group presents timely political comedy "Dead Ringer"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leighton Buzzard Drama Group is back with a perfectly timed play called "Dead Ringer" by Charles Ross. This political comedy will be staged from June 27th to June 29th at the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, perfectly aligning with the buzz of the approaching general election.

"Dead Ringer" is a satirical take on political shenanigans. The plot revolves around a Prime Minister who unexpectedly dies the night before a crucial general election. In a desperate bid to maintain control and avoid a national crisis, members of his cabinet make a decision to replace him with a lookalike actor. The ensuing chaos and comedic mishaps will leave audiences in stitches as they witness the actor's struggles to navigate the high-stakes world of politics.

The timing of the performance, just before our own general election, adds an extra layer of relevance and hilarity.

Director Jo Taylor shares her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to bring 'Dead Ringer' to the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. The play's clever humour and timely themes make it a perfect fit for our community, especially with the election right around the corner. It's a fun and thought-provoking piece that I believe our audiences will thoroughly enjoy."

As usual, the cast features a talented line up of local actors who have worked on this piece of comedy drama for the last three months and a production team who have been hard at work re-creating number 10 Downing Street!

Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and political intrigue with "Dead Ringer."

Performance Details:

Dates: June 27th - June 29th

Time: 8PM

Venue: Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, Lake St, Leighton Buzzard