Leighton Buzzard Drama Group presents timely political comedy "Dead Ringer"
"Dead Ringer" is a satirical take on political shenanigans. The plot revolves around a Prime Minister who unexpectedly dies the night before a crucial general election. In a desperate bid to maintain control and avoid a national crisis, members of his cabinet make a decision to replace him with a lookalike actor. The ensuing chaos and comedic mishaps will leave audiences in stitches as they witness the actor's struggles to navigate the high-stakes world of politics.
The timing of the performance, just before our own general election, adds an extra layer of relevance and hilarity.
Director Jo Taylor shares her enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to bring 'Dead Ringer' to the Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre. The play's clever humour and timely themes make it a perfect fit for our community, especially with the election right around the corner. It's a fun and thought-provoking piece that I believe our audiences will thoroughly enjoy."
As usual, the cast features a talented line up of local actors who have worked on this piece of comedy drama for the last three months and a production team who have been hard at work re-creating number 10 Downing Street!
Don't miss this opportunity to enjoy a night of laughter and political intrigue with "Dead Ringer."
Performance Details:
Dates: June 27th - June 29th
Time: 8PM
Venue: Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre, Lake St, Leighton Buzzard
Buy your tickets online via www.lbdg.org.uk or via the Theatre Box Office on 01582 602080.
