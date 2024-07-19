Leighton Buzzard Drama Group: Thespians, we need you..

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Grab your eye patches and armbands, we’re going on an adventure...

Leighton Buzzard Drama Group will be making a splash into 2025 with their pantomime production of ‘treasure island’.

It’s “shore” to be great fun for the whole crew! This year we need you to jump on board and be part of the show.

That’s ‘arrr'right me hearties, we will be holding open auditions for our next panto this month. So dive in and help us sing our pirate songs and find the treasure.

Open Auditions - Treasure Island

Even if you’ve never done anything like this before, this is your chance to walk the plank and experience the flappin’ thrill of Pantoworld. (Ok I promise I’ll stop the pirate jokes now)

Auditions are being held on July 28th from 2-5 in the afternoon. They will be taking place at the Sacred Heart Church 5 Beaudesert, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1HZ.

All information regarding the pantomime including audition pieces can be found on our website www.lbdg.org.uk.

Treasure island will be performed from the 9th-25th of January at the Leighton buzzard library theatre.

Please note you must be 16 years or older to audition.