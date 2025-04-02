Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers in concert

By Richard Watts
Published 2nd Apr 2025
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 15:33 BST
Samuel Huston conducts the Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers at the May Day Fayre
The Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers, accompanied by the Alina Orchestra and soloists, are thrilled to announce their upcoming concert on the 12th of April at St Barnabas Church.

The evening will feature stunning performances of Dido and Aeneas by Purcell and Christ lag in Todes Banden by J.S. Bach, under the masterful direction of conductor Samuel Huston.

Purcell and Bach, though almost contemporary, represent distinctly different styles of music. The juxtaposition of their works promises an evening of rich and diverse musical experiences.

Tickets are available online or at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.lbfs.org.uk

Don't miss this opportunity to witness a beautiful blend of orchestral and choral music in an inspiring setting.

