Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers in concert

Samuel Huston conducts the Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers at the May Day Fayre

The Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers, accompanied by the Alina Orchestra and soloists, are thrilled to announce their upcoming concert on the 12th of April at St Barnabas Church.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The evening will feature stunning performances of Dido and Aeneas by Purcell and Christ lag in Todes Banden by J.S. Bach, under the masterful direction of conductor Samuel Huston.

Purcell and Bach, though almost contemporary, represent distinctly different styles of music. The juxtaposition of their works promises an evening of rich and diverse musical experiences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tickets are available online or at the door. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.lbfs.org.uk

Don't miss this opportunity to witness a beautiful blend of orchestral and choral music in an inspiring setting.