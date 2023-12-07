Leighton Buzzard first performance of internationally renowned new Christmas music

The Leighton Buzzard Festival Singers will be performing a first performance of a new Christmas arrangement by internationally renowned composer, Philip Stopford, at their concert on December 16th, at 7.30pm in St. Barnabas, Linslade.

Leighton Buzzard based Philip Stopford started his musical life in the All Saints Choir before going to Westminster Abbey and on to become an internationally recognised choral music composer. His piece ‘Lully, Lulla, Lullay’ is broadcast by the BBC and Classic FM extensively over the Christmas period. The soloists for the evening include local singer Edward Price, one of the BBC Singers.

The programme starts with part of Bach’s Christmas Oratorio in an English edition by another Westminster Abbey Chorister, Neil Jenkins, and the second half includes well known carols for the audience to sing with the full choir and orchestra. The arrangements are by another former Westminster Abbey chorister, David Willcocks.

Chairman of the Festival Singer, Paul Dickens said ‘Philip Stopford is not only our President but actively sings with us whenever he can. We are very fortunate that he has arranged the ’12 Days of Christmas’ as a fun piece for the choir, soloists and orchestra’