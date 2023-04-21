Leighton Buzzard folk star Dan Raza set to play homecoming show in town

Dan Raza

Folk star Dan Raza will be playing a homecoming show at Ollie Vees in Leighton Buzzard.

The singer-songwriter is currently completing his third album, and is playing a number of live dates in preparation for its release.

Dan, formerly frontman of Leighton Buzzard band The Sunbirds, has gone on to forge a successful solo career, touring with artists such as Badly Drawn Boy, Chris Farlowe and Joan Armatrading. He has played across Europe and North America, with a strong following in Germany and Italy, and has a number of dates already lined up for next summer in the USA.

And he will be back in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday, April 30.

Lovers of folk roots music may be familiar with Dan’s regular radio show Spirit + Roots on 2K2. And longtime listeners of BBC Introducing may remember his name from his regular appearances on the show at the turn of the Millennium.

Dan said: “It’s great to be coming back home to perform after such a long time with the pandemic halting everything. My new album could be my strongest work yet and I look forward to playing tracks from it, as well as old favourites.

"My influences are still classic folks and blues-country artists such as Neil Young, John Martyn and Jackson Browne.