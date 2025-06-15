Twelve private gardens will open to the public in aid of two charities, Willen Hospice and Music24.

Six gardens will be open in Leighton Buzzard on Sunday 29 June and six in Linslade on Sunday 6 July. Gardens will be open to the public from 12pm to 5pm on both days.

Visitors will have the opportunity to view an assortment of town gardens all offering a variety of different planting schemes and landscaping ideas. They have been created by amateur gardeners who have worked hard to establish a garden that suits local ground conditions and individual lifestyles.

Programmes are now on sale at £5 per adult from Selections Pet & Garden Store, 36 High Street, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1EA and provides entry to all the gardens on the respective open days. Programmes can also be purchased from 12 noon on Sunday 29 June (only) at 27 Miles Avenue, Leighton Buzzard LU7 3LF and on Sunday 6 July (only) from 96 Derwent Road, Linslade, LU7 2XT.

Visitors will be able to enjoy hot and cold refreshments available from some gardens as indicated in the garden entry programme. Refreshments and programmes purchased during the open days are cash only.

We are grateful to local Estate Agent, Fine Homes Property Ltd for kindly agreeing to once again sponsor this event.

Whether you are a keen gardener or just enjoy pottering, the open days will offer ideas for garden design, plants, quirky garden art and most of all, demonstrate the passion and rewards of amateur gardening.

For further details, please call or text Gill Miller: 07742516240 or e-mail: [email protected]. Also, keep an eye on our Facebook page: Leighton Buzzard & Linslade Open Gardens.