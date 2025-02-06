Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club: Sports Photography
Steve’s aim was to show us that you do not need a press pass or the biggest and fastest lenses to get good images at sports events.
The talk was richly illustrated with Steve’s marvellous images and covered over twenty different sports, including athletics, tennis, rugby, football, speedway, motorbike racing, moto cross, and jet ski racing. And he demonstrated that it is often possible to get great images from the public areas at these events.
Along the way, Steve also provided some advice on settings and techniques.
The huge variety of sports covered, with the vast number of images he showed us, made this a veritable feast for the sports fans among us. And, on the photography front, it certainly proved that there are plenty of easily accessed opportunities available to develop our skills in this sort of photography.
We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels. See our website at lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.