Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Fair back this September

Leighton Buzzard’s very own Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is back this autumn. Once again, the event offers local people a chance to relax, recharge and discover new ways to support their wellbeing.

The event takes place on Saturday 13 September at The Royal British Legion, Bossard Hall, West Street, LU7 1DA, and is free to enter.

At the fair, visitors will find a wide mix of qualified holistic therapists, readers and self-help experts. There will also be retailers selling crystals, gifts and wellbeing products - perfect for brightening up your home or getting a head start on Christmas shopping.

Organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit says, “People often come along just out of curiosity, and leave feeling calmer, lighter and full of ideas they can use in everyday life. It’s a really welcoming, friendly space.”

As well as browsing stalls, visitors will be able to book mini treatments and readings or just take time out to connect with like-minded people and enjoy a relaxing afternoon.

Julie, who will be promoting her spiritual, self-help and wellbeing books at the fair, adds: “This event is about reflection and renewal. It’s a chance for you to slow down, talk to experienced practitioners, and discover simple tools that can help you feel more balanced and positive.”

“So whether you’re interested in trying something new, picking up a unique gift, or simply taking a break from the busy week, the Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is the perfect Saturday stop-off.”

The fair runs from 11am to 5pm. Entry is free, and everyone is welcome.