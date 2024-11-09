Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Fair returns this November

By cris andrews
Contributor
Published 9th Nov 2024, 21:04 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 11:24 BST

Just in time for Christmas, the Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Fair returns to Bossard Hall at the Royal British Legion on Saturday, 30th November.

Open from 11 am to 5 pm, this popular event offers a unique opportunity for shoppers to find thoughtful gifts for loved ones while enjoying a day of relaxation and rejuvenation. Organised by Deer Spirit Events, the fair promises an enriching blend of spiritual insight, therapeutic treatments and holiday shopping.

Visitors will have the chance to consult with a range of skilled tarot readers, psychics, and clairvoyants, who will be available throughout the day to offer guidance, insight, and spiritual wisdom. With a variety of approaches and reading styles, the practitioners are ready to connect with people of all interests and experiences, whether they’re curious newcomers or well-versed in the metaphysical arts. Alongside these readings, holistic therapists and wellbeing experts will provide treatments to help guests unwind, reset, and recharge ahead of the busy festive season.

The fair also features a range of retailers offering items that are both unique and meaningful. From sparkling crystals and essential aromatherapy products to handmade jewellery and original artwork, there’s something for every taste and interest. Shoppers will also find a variety of beauty products, fair trade clothing, and an assortment of spiritual books and gifts, all chosen to promote a sense of peace, positivity, and wellbeing. These items make perfect stocking fillers and personal gifts, offering both beauty and purpose to the holiday season.

Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Fair

Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events, believes that fairs like these are especially important during the holiday season. “The Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is about giving people a chance to pause, focus on their own wellness, and find meaningful gifts that truly speak to the heart,” Fenn says. “At this busy time of year, taking even a short break for self-care can have lasting benefits, helping people to feel more balanced and connected.”

With its unique combination of holiday shopping and soul-nourishing experiences, the Leighton Buzzard Psychic & Wellbeing Fair is set to be a memorable event.

