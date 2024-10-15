Leighton Buzzard RBL Poppy Appeal launch

By Chris Kierstenson
Contributor
Published 15th Oct 2024, 06:11 BST
Updated 16th Oct 2024, 11:47 BST
Leighton Buzzard RBL Branch Poppy Prom (19th October 2024) - Launches this year's Poppy Appeal.

With less than a week until the 'Poppy Prom' at All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, we wanted to reach out to all community with a timely reminder that tickets are still available for the evening.

What is it?

The 'Poppy Prom' is a new Branch fundraising initiative as part of our 2024 Poppy Appeal strategy. It signals the commencement of Remembrance, which for all of us is a very special time of the year, remembering those that have sacrificed so much for our today.

Poppy Appeal Launch

When is it?

Saturday 19th October 2024 at 7pm. (doors open to public at 6.15pm).

Where is it?

All Saints Church.

What is the entertainment?

The evening will consist of entertainment from the Leighton Linslade Concert Band and the Chanteuses ensemble. There will be a parade of RBL Standards and a short service of Remembrance, all within the amazing setting of All Saints Church.

How much will it cost?

£10 per person, Under 16's entry is free of charge. Refreshments (tea, coffee, cakes etc) plus a programme to keep are all included in the ticket fee. Tickets can be purchased from:

Selections, 36 High Street, Leighton Buzzard

All Saints Church coffee shop

RBL Club, West Street, Leighton Buzzard

Tickets are available on the evening at the entrance

We hope to see as many of you next Saturday at the event as we mark Remembrance. Your continued support is greatly appreciated, please do share the concert details with family and friends.

News you can trust since 1861
