Leighton Buzzard talent at Festival Singers Concert
Olivia Ollison, a student at Cedars and Deputy Head Chorister at All Saints, will be joining the Festival Singers for their concert on April 20th 7.30pm at St Barnabas
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The concert will include both the Fauré Requiem and also Mendelssohn’s ‘Hear my Prayer’, with the well known Treble voice solo ‘O for the Wings of a Dove’ which Olivia will sing.
Choir member, Peter Mundy, commented “we are very fortunate to have such a large amount of musical talent in Leighton Buzzard and the Festival Singers, as Leighton Buzzard’s only Choral Society, is a testament to that talent”
At the organ console will be John Wearmouth and the performance will be conducted by the choir’s Musical Director – Samuel Huston
Tickets are available online at www.lbfs.org.uk or on the door.