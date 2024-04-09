Leighton Buzzard talent at Festival Singers Concert

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The concert will include both the Fauré Requiem and also Mendelssohn’s ‘Hear my Prayer’, with the well known Treble voice solo ‘O for the Wings of a Dove’ which Olivia will sing.

Choir member, Peter Mundy, commented “we are very fortunate to have such a large amount of musical talent in Leighton Buzzard and the Festival Singers, as Leighton Buzzard’s only Choral Society, is a testament to that talent”

At the organ console will be John Wearmouth and the performance will be conducted by the choir’s Musical Director – Samuel Huston