Leighton Buzzard Vintage Market returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After two successful trial days in 2023, we're bringing you three special dates in 2024: Sat 30th March, Sat 29th June, and Sat 31st August.

Sustainability is at the heart of our Vintage Market, join us in celebrating the charm and character of bygone eras while also being mindful of our environmental impact. You'll find a treasure trove of vintage, retro, and upcycled goods that breathe new life into old favourites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vintage items, at least 20 years old, not only evoke a sense of nostalgia but also promote a circular economy by giving them a new lease on life. Retro items capture the styles and vibes of yesteryears while supporting sustainable consumption practices. And let's not forget about antique items, treasures that have stood the test of time!

Photo from 2023 event

But our commitment to sustainability doesn't stop there. We're also welcoming upcycled goods and new items that retain that vintage retro feel, ensuring that every purchase you make is a step towards a greener future.

Join us on Sat 30th March, alongside our Charter Market, for our grand opening, where we're adding extra eco-friendly fun with DJ Oli spinning some retro tunes to get you in the mood! You'll find our Vintage and Retro traders in our specialty market area, alongside Pizza Express.