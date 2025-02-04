Leighton Buzzard’s first climate café to launch at The Refill
With climate anxiety on the rise, many people feel overwhelmed, isolated, or unsure how to process their emotions. The Climate Café Listening Circle is a space for open, respectful conversations about the personal and societal impacts of a changing world. Guided by trained facilitators, the event focuses on feelings rather than action, ensuring participants feel supported in discussing a range of complex emotions, from grief and anger to finding resilience and hope, in a confidential setting.
“We’re proud to host the first Climate Café in Leighton Buzzard,” said Heni, owner of The Refill. “There’s a real need for spaces where people can explore the emotional side of climate change without pressure to debate policies or solutions. It’s about being heard, feeling connected, and knowing you’re not alone.”
“There are a number of climate café listening circles across the UK,” said Nessa, one of the trained facilitators. “Participants often report experiencing relief and a sense of connection with others after attending. I’m really grateful to Heni at the Refill for providing this space in Leighton Buzzard.”
To create an intimate and supportive atmosphere, spaces are limited for this first event, and booking is essential. Following this launch, Climate Café Listening Circles will take place every 6 to 8 weeks at The Refill, continuing to provide a space for community connection and conversation.
Event Details:
Date: Sunday 9 February
Time: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM (doors open from 10:15 AM for refreshments)
Location: The Refill, 7-9 Ropa Court, Friday St, Leighton Buzzard, LU7 1DU
Entry: Free, but booking is required due to limited spaces
To book your place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/climate-cafe-listening-circle-leighton-buzzard-tickets-1127485071199