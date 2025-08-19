Leighton Buzzard's Poppy Prom Concert 2025

Following some fantastic sponsorship from key supporters of the Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard branch, we are pleased to release information on this year's concert.

After the success of last year's Poppy Prom Concert; to launch the National Poppy Appeal, here in Leighton Linslade. The Leighton Buzzard Branch are thrilled to be able to bring you a Concert once again this year.

The Poppy Prom Concert 2025 will be held at 7pm on Saturday, October 18. Our venue is the wonderful All Saints Church.

This year we are joined by our very own, The Bedfordshire Band of the Royal British Legion. We are really excited to welcome back the amazing female voices of Chanteuses, after their amazing performance last year and at The St Davids Day Concert this year. It's great to have them return and join us.

Parade Marshal; Tony Cousins returns with 12 Standard Bearers from across Beds and Herts. Prebendary David; Vicar of All Saints Church and Branch Chaplain will lead the Service of Remembrance. Refreshments, including a light bar will be provided by All Saints volunteers. The branch will hold a raffle.

This year's concert will be in the presence of His Majesty's representative; The Vice Lord Lieutenant of Bedfordshire as well as local dignitaries.

None of this would have been possible without the amazing sponsorship from some of The branch's biggest supporters.

We'd like to thank Taylor Wimpy South Midlands. Dillamore Funeral Services. Austin and Carnley Solicitors. Blue Kirby Creative. Eagle Graphics Printers. Leighton Linslade Town Council.

Further details and the purchase of tickets is via: www.trybooking.com/UK/FBEZ or by scanning the QR code on one of our many posters around Town. Tickets will also be available on the door.

Do watch out on Social Media and here in The Leighton Buzzard Observer as more details are issued.

We're so excited to bring this concert to you. We hope to see you all and thank you all in Leighton Linslade for your amazing support.