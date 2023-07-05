It’s all the fun of the fair as Little Horwood’s annual fate takes place on Saturday (July 8) at the recreation ground.

Come and enjoy the brass band, dog show, classic car, tractor and motorbike show, cream teas, burgers, ice cream, games such as smash the crockery, coconut shy, quoits, bowls, golf and even welly wanging! A great selection of games for kids too. Also tractor and pony rides for children, the fair’s famous jumble, white elephant and nearly bew stalls too -plus fabulous raffle prizes.