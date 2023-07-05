News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle

Little Horwood Fete is taking place this weekend

Have a go at welly wanging!
By Edel McMahonContributor
Published 5th Jul 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Little Horwood Fete - fun for all the familyLittle Horwood Fete - fun for all the family
Little Horwood Fete - fun for all the family

It’s all the fun of the fair as Little Horwood’s annual fate takes place on Saturday (July 8) at the recreation ground.

The fun-filled afternoon starts at 2pm.

Come and enjoy the brass band, dog show, classic car, tractor and motorbike show, cream teas, burgers, ice cream, games such as smash the crockery, coconut shy, quoits, bowls, golf and even welly wanging! A great selection of games for kids too. Also tractor and pony rides for children, the fair’s famous jumble, white elephant and nearly bew stalls too -plus fabulous raffle prizes.