Local attraction welcomes back its “Summer on the Farm” event for 2025

Summer holidays are just around the corner - and with it comes the search for fun ways to keep the kids (and ourselves!) entertained. Local attraction Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park has got you covered, with the return of its popular Summer on the Farm event - starting this Saturday, July 19th.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hogshaw Farm & Wildlife Park, a family attraction located near Winslow in central Buckinghamshire, has brought back its smash-hit summer long event – this year featuring a brand-new Deer Meadow experience. As well as all the usual fun on the farm, the new Deer Meadow attraction allows guests to walk through a herd of beautiful Sika deer, and even hand-feed them – it’s the only deer experience of this kind in Buckinghamshire.

Summer on the Farm also offers many other seasonal activities, such as the Hogshaw Beach zone – which includes fantastic sand & water play, summer splash pool, giant deckchair and ice cream trailer – plus tractor trailer rides, i-spy trail, straw bale obstacle course, and interactive bee-themed farm trail. All included in the price of your regular farm entrance ticket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The farm is home to a variety of amazing animals and birds, from pigs to polecats. While visiting the farm, you’ll be able to meet both rare breed farm animals and fascinating European wildlife. There’s also a busy schedule of animal encounters and even daily flying bird displays.

Summer on the Farm

The countryside location is a beautiful, safe space for free-range family fun – including indoor and outdoor adventure play, bouncy pillows, pedal go-karts and loads of green space to discover nature.

Chris Titley, from Hogshaw Farm, said: “We’re absolutely delighted with how well our Sika deer have settled into Deer Meadow and it’s fantastic to see how confident they are feeding from the hands of our visitors. It’s an amazing experience, not to be missed.”

“Summer on the Farm is a great way to get outside this summer, enjoy the great outdoors, and experience the best of Buckinghamshire countryside. Our animals are obviously the stars of the show, but the sand play and splash pool also offer beach-style fun, and the tractor rides and trails provide an exciting and different view of the farm.”

Summer on the Farm is included in the regular entrance price of the farm, and is free to Hogshaw Farm members.