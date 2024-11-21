Local, festive and fun

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The festive season gets well and truly underway this weekend. Taking place in our high street this annual wonderful event continues to grow, bringing our community together, providing fun, entertainment and the chance for people to browse, shop, meet friends for something to eat or a social drink.

There'll be lots going on over the coming Friday, Saturday and Sunday with the light switch on, firework display, live entertainment, Christmas markets, fun fair, Santa's grotto, food court, street theatre, Santa's fun run and children's activities.

They'll be plenty of opportunity not just this weekend but over the coming weeks to come into town and discover some new businesses that have recently opened along some old favourites all offering great service at competitive prices.

LB First is very proud to be involved with the organising of the Christmas festival weekend with the town council and the following Saturday, 7th December this year's Small Business Saturday event, also organised by LB First and the town council, will be taking place in the high street with extra stalls alongside our regular charter market, making it a bumper market with entertainment from local singer Kevin McDermott creating a wonderful atmosphere!

Small Business Saturday is a national campaign encouraging people to shop locally from their small independent businesses and market traders, where you will often find unique and bespoke gifts, some handmade by local artists and artisans and some using locally sourced materials or local produce, all helping to make our local economy stronger and more sustainable.

So as you take a stroll around the town centre popping in and out of the many diverse shops and businesses, not only in the high street, but also in the side streets mews and alleys you may also be tempted to grab a bite to eat or or have a drink in one of the many cafés, pubs, bars and restaurants.

With a twice weekly market on Tuesdays and Saturdays, culminating with a Christmas Eve market and carols in the high street in the evening, Leighton Buzzard town centre is definitely the place to come to throughout December providing you with a great traditional Christmas experience and putting the fun back into Christmas shopping.

On behalf of LB First and all our local businesses and market traders, I would like to wish you all a very merry Christmas and wonderful New Year.

For more information contact Gennaro on 01525 854273, LB First Facebook page or via Leighton Buzz Radio.