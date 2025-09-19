Local filmmakers invited to take part in 48-hour film challenge in Leighton Buzzard

By Jo Taylor
Contributor
Published 19th Sep 2025, 16:16 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2025, 16:24 BST
48 hour film challenge
48 hour film challenge
Leighton Buzzard’s creative community is being called to action this October with the return of the Buzz Cinema 48-Hour Film Challenge - an exciting test of imagination, speed, and storytelling.

Over one weekend, from Friday 3 October to Sunday 5 October, individuals and teams will have just 48 hours to create a short film, no longer than five minutes, based on three surprise prompts: a sentence, an object, and a location.

Every completed film will be screened at the Closing Night Showcase on Sunday 5 October, 7:30pm at the Crooked Crow Bar in Leighton Buzzard, where a panel of judges, including award-winning filmmaker Will Kenning, will also present awards for:

  • Best Cinematography
  • Best Storytelling
  • Best Acting
  • Best Film
Buzz Cinema film challenge
Buzz Cinema film challenge

The challenge is open to all ages and abilities, with two categories available: Students and Over 21s. Entrants can compete solo or in teams of up to six people.

“Last year we were blown away by the creativity and resourcefulness of local filmmakers,” said Jo Taylor, Director of Buzz Cinema. “The 48-Hour Film Challenge isn’t about expensive equipment - it’s about passion, originality, and having the courage to tell a story under pressure. It’s amazing what people can create in such a short space of time.”

It costs just £5pp to take part. Tickets are now on sale and include entry to the Closing Night Showcase. Full details and entry instructions will be emailed to ticket holders at the start of the challenge.

How to Enter

Tickets and further information can be found at: www.buzzcinema.co.uk

