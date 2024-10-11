Local teenager supports RBL this Halloween

Adult Evening

Local Teenager: Kai Thompson chooses Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL as his chosen charity.

Here at the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL; we are always grateful to the local community for the support you give us in our ongoing fundraising for the RBL work to support Our Armed Forces.

Sometimes we get some interesting ideas !!! Certainly since I've been doing the Social Media.....this has got to be up near the top.

We have a "Spooktacular" event for you.

We were approached by local resident; Chris Thompson on behalf of his son Kai.

For a number of years now, Kai with his dad's assistance has been decorating their house with a theme for Halloween and choosing a charity/organization to raise funds, by inviting the public along. This year is no different and Kai has chosen the RBL as he's charity to support, for which we are extremely grateful.

Kai is a student at Cedars School where he has recently started his A levels in Digital Marketing and Business Studies. He has ambitions to work for Merlin, Disney or even one of the Big Screen Movie Companies.

Each year Kai's events grow, and this year's Halloween event is no exception. As you can see from the attached photos. There is planned an Adults Evening 30th October and Family Evening 31st October. The events all take place at their place, here in Leighton Buzzard, No. 55 Regents Street (one of the linking roads between Hockliffe road and Vandyke road)

If you can please take time to pop along to support Kai and in turn the RBL. (Kai will have official RBL collection boxes), that would be amazing.

Please note, we have been asked to say, unfortunately, there is limited wheelchair access.

Thank you Kai for supporting the RBL, we hope you have an awesome Halloween.