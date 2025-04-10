Luton Model Railway Club on track for another exciting exhibition

PROVENCE COLLIERY: A "00" layout built and exhibited by a club member Theo Thomas.

The event is at Stopsley High School on Saturday, April 26.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Train enthusiasts should steam along to Luton Model Railway Club's exhibition at Stopsley High School on Saturday, April 26.

If you like trains in any size or form then you will be on track for a good time at the school located at St Thomas’s Road, Luton, LU2 7UX.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be 21 layouts in various gauges, together with trade stands and railway societies.

Exhibition manager David Boutwood is stepping down, but will remain as club chairman

You will also find a variety of bargains on the club’s sales stand.

Doors open at 10.30 am and close at 5pm. Admission: Adults £8.00, Children £4.00 (under 17 years), and Families £20 (2 adults + 2 children). Light refreshments and free parking are available.

The club is currently building an “OO” layout and anyone interested in helping can obtain details at the exhibition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Finally, after 33 years as the club's very successful Exhibition Manager, David Boutwood is stepping down, but will remain as Club Chairman. The club sincerely thank him for all the hard work he has put in to produce so many excellent exhibitions over the years.