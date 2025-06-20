Majesticks GC and Trackman launch fan challenge ahead of LIV Golf Andalucía

How it works

Golf fans are being invited to take on the pros this summer in a unique, interactive challenge powered by Trackman and backed by Majesticks GC. From June 23 to July 9, visitors to Top Tee Golf will have the exclusive opportunity to compete virtually against some of the game’s greatest names on one of Europe’s most iconic holes — the par-3 sixth at Real Club Valderrama.

As anticipation builds for LIV Golf Andalucía, this event offers players of all skill levels the chance to hit four shots on Trackman Simulators at Top Tee Golf and try to land the ball closest to the pin. What makes this challenge truly special is that on July 11, the four Majesticks GC legends — Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, and Sam Horsfield — will step up and take on the same hole during the opening round of LIV Golf Andalucía. It’s a rare and exciting opportunity for amateurs to go head-to-head with the pros in a virtual test of precision and nerves.

Trackman is a world-leading golf technology company whose launch monitors and simulators are used by the best players on the planet to analyse every detail of their swing, ball flight, and performance. With hyper-accurate tracking and realistic course simulations, Trackman brings a new dimension to golf training and play, whether you're on the range or indoors. LIV Golf, meanwhile, is the sport’s boldest new tour — a global series of high-stakes events featuring some of the biggest names in the game, designed to shake up traditional tournament formats with fast-paced, fan-focused experiences and a team-based competition structure.

This challenge has been designed not just for fun, but for rewards too. At the end of the competition period, three grand prize winners will be drawn — one from Trackman Simulator entries, one from Trackman Range participants, and one standout junior aged 13–18. The top 10 performers on both leaderboards will also take home prizes, while every participant will receive 15% off the latest Castore x Majesticks GC apparel collection, ensuring that everyone who takes part walks away with something.

This initiative represents a new kind of engagement between LIV Golf players and fans — bridging real-world performance with cutting-edge simulation. By inviting everyday players into a professional-level contest, Trackman and Majesticks GC are breaking new ground in the way golf can be experienced.

Whether you’re a weekend warrior, a competitive junior, or simply curious about how you might compare to a Ryder Cup veteran, the Majesticks GC Challenge offers an unforgettable way to take part in the build-up to one of the most exciting events in the LIV Golf calendar.

The challenge is completely free to enter and available exclusively at Top Tee Golf during the challenge window. All participants will also be signed up to receive the Majesticks GC newsletter, giving fans behind-the-scenes content, updates, and early access to future competitions.

With the eyes of the golf world turning to Valderrama, now is the perfect time to test your skills, meet the moment, and see how you measure up against four of golf’s most accomplished names. Can you beat Lee Westwood? Could you land it closer than Ian Poulter? There’s only one way to find out — visit Top Tee Golf and take your shot.