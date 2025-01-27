May Day Fayre is on the horizon

Dog & Duck

With May Day Fayre less than 100 days away, Rotary are delighted to able to share some early news on what can be expected at Leighton Linslade traditional start to summer

Planning for Rotary May Day Fayre in partnership with Leighton Linslade Town Council is well and truly underway with many of the favourite activities already booked and ready to perform at this traditional start of the summer in our community.

Dangerous Steve returns this year after his successful outing at the Jubilee Fayre in 2022 so look out for his chainsaw juggling and other feats of daring do. For first time there is also a very entertaining Dog & Duck Show and more acts will be announced in the coming weeks so watch out for the exciting news the closer we get.

Richard Johnson OBE from Rotary said:

"It's always an fantastic time for us in Rotary as we firm up our planning for May Day Fayre supported by our longtime partners the Town Council.This year is no different as we again seek to provide a little something for everyone and make May Day a true family experience."

As always if you are a charity or a business who wish to participate we look forward to hearing from you either leave a message on Facebook or email us direct at [email protected]