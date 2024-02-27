Mead Open Farm transforms into an Easter Wonderland as Alice and friends return to the farm park

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An immersive adventure that brings Alice in Wonderland to life, visitors to the farm park in Bedfordshire will tumble into the rabbit hole as they follow Alice through Wonderland. Look out for familiar faces, including the mischievous Mad Hatter and friends, but beware of The Queen of Hearts.

The White Rabbit will also be at Mead Open Farm with his own interactive show, ‘Stop The Clock!’, where visitors can expect hilarious fun and audience participation as they help The White Rabbit race against the clock in a series of games, but keep an eye on that tricksy Cheshire Cat.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It wouldn’t be Easter without a little chocolate, so make sure young visitors complete Mead Open Farm’s Easter Trail to solve the clues and win a chocolatey treat.

Tumble down the rabbit hole at Mead Open Farm's Easter Wonderland

Stephen Miller, General Manager at Mead Open Farm, said: “We’ve got an amazing line-up this Easter. Our Easter Wonderland is always a fantastic time, with the interactive shows being great for all ages. As well as the Alice in Wonderland theme, we have our popular Easter Trail returning, and there will be lots of new little arrivals in the barns. We’ll also be opening our giant rock climbing wall and Sky Trail for the school holidays.”

Children visiting Bedfordshire’s leading farm park can also expect plenty of fun with giant indoor and outdoor adventure playgrounds, animal encounters (including Mead Open Farm’s latest activity ‘Teatime with the Pigs’), and a number of activities including jumping pillows, go-karts, crazy golf, and a digger village, as well as reaching new heights with their giant rock climbing wall and Sky Trail will, where visitors of all ages complete an aerial-based obstacle course.

Mead Open Farm’s much-loved tractor ride will be operating, where visitors enjoy a tractor tour around the farm park, learning fun facts about the animals they see.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pre-booking tickets to Easter Wonderland at Mead Open Farm from Friday 29th March to Friday 12th April will save visitors 20%. Tickets include all shows, activities, animal encounters, and adventure play.

Join Alice and Friends at Mead Open Farm's Easter Wonderland

For more information about Mead Open Farm and their Easter Wonderland event, visit www.meadopenfarm.co.uk.