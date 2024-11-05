Mexicans to invade The Crooked Crow Bar in Leighton Buzzard

All the way from Mexico City – the band ‘Los Sustos’ will play live at The Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzard’s independent entertainment bar in Waterbourne Walk. The invasion takes place on Sunday 24th November from 6pm.

The band, a brilliant, high octane punk garage group, are currently on their extensive "With Fuzz It Tastes Better" European Tour for the month of November. The tour includes just four opportunities to see them in the UK and Leighton Buzzard is lucky enough to be one of these.

In their publicity the band says ‘This November we will be playing in many cities in Europe and UK sharing our new show full of Fuzz and Rock and Roll’ (or actually is was: ‘Este mes de Noviembre vamos a recorrer varios países de la Unión Europea … etc!)

Proprietor of The Crooked Crow Bar, Maxine Bambrook said ‘We may be an intimate independent venue, but we were big enough to host top artists like Frank Turner, Rhoda Dakar and Gaz Brookfield plus comedian Henning When so sure, why not a band from Mexico City! We’re looking forward to seeing them.’

Support is from Sir Bald Diddly (aka Hipbone Slim), a UK guitarist with over 30 years of touring behind him and a great set of instrumental rock n' roll songs!

For further information and tickets for this unique event visit wegottickets.com/event/638606