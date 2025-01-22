Milton Keynes hosts a new event for SME Developers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

For the first time, the Property Developer Show is coming to Milton Keynes, taking place at The Ridgeway Centre on 5th March 2025.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This free event is designed to support SME property developers by connecting them with top-tier service providers and helping drive progress toward the UK’s target of delivering 1.5 million new homes.

Attendees will gain valuable insights through sessions hosted on two stages, with expert speakers covering key topics in development, finance, procurement and more. These stages are sponsored by CrowdProperty and Procurement 4 House Builders, ensuring practical, actionable advice from industry leaders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The show is supported by headline sponsor Roma Finance, offering attendees access to trusted expertise and resources tailored to their needs.

Nimbus exhibiting at Property Developer Show

A highlight of this year’s event is The New Build Zone, a dedicated space showcasing cutting-edge solutions for ground-up developments. From sustainable building materials to advanced construction technologies, this area is ideal for developers focused on innovation in new builds.

With more than 400 property professionals expected to attend, The Property Developer Show provides a unique chance to network, share knowledge, and explore tools and strategies to grow their portfolios and contribute to the UK’s housing goals.

Don’t miss this essential event for property developers looking to stay ahead in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scott Williams, Director, Property Developer Show: “I’m excited to bring the show to Milton Keynes. It’s a place that is close to my heart. Although I’m a Northerner, my family originated from the area. It’s also a very exciting area for property development, being surrounded by other great locations such as Northampton and Oxford where the property industry thrives.”

Attendees and exhibitors at Property Developer Show

“When I launched the show, it was to give ALL developers a place to grow their business. But everyone knows how complex and difficult ground-up developments can be, which is why as a team we felt it was right to bring a dedicated area where budding and experienced developers can meet new service providers that can help them on their journey.”

Registration is open for free tickets at www.propertydevelopershow.co.uk and join us for a day of learning, collaboration, and growth.