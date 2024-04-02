Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing show is coming to Leighton Buzzard

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing show is coming to the Royal British Legion in Leighton Buzzard.
Published 2nd Apr 2024
This event also takes place in Denton, Towcester, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard, Banbury and further afield into Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.

It brings together top holistic practitioners, self-help experts, spiritual teachers, the best psychics, tarot readers and mediums. And also a wide range of retailers selling crystals, arts, crafts and jewellery, wellbeing and healthy living products.

There will be a second show at Woburn Village Hall on Saturday 23rd November.

Both events take place from 10-4pm.

"Come along if you need some advice or guidance, if you want to buy yourself something nice or get a gift for a loved one, or if you fancy treating yourself to a nice, relaxing Me-Day," says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events."

Visit: www.deerspirit.co.uk.

