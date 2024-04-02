Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This event also takes place in Denton, Towcester, Milton Keynes, Leighton Buzzard, Banbury and further afield into Buckinghamshire, Oxfordshire and Gloucestershire.

It brings together top holistic practitioners, self-help experts, spiritual teachers, the best psychics, tarot readers and mediums. And also a wide range of retailers selling crystals, arts, crafts and jewellery, wellbeing and healthy living products.

There will be a second show at Woburn Village Hall on Saturday 23rd November.

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

Both events take place from 10-4pm.