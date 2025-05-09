Momentum builds for Walk of Light at Waddesdon Manor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Walk of Light, organised by Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity, will take place on Friday 13th June at Waddesdon Manor at 6:30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is a fundraising walk where participants can either walk 5km or 10km around the manor’s beautiful scenery. As the event draws nearer, there is growing momentum among supporters and participants, with under a week left to register at the Early Bird rate.

As a sister event to the Charity’s long-standing Midnight Walk, the Walk of Light offers a similar opportunity to come together in remembrance and celebration of loved ones while also raising funds to support compassionate hospice care for patients and their loved ones across Buckinghamshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move to Waddesdon Manor has allowed the event to evolve, with this year’s walk featuring new elements including a performance by local flute quintet Star Flutes in a reflection area in front of the Manor, as well as live music at the post-walk celebration.

Walk of Light at Waddesdon Manor Gardens

“We know that funding is always difficult to achieve and we wanted to support a local charity like Florence,” said Julia Creese of Star Flutes, explaining the group’s motivation to get involved. “One of our members had a difficult time when their father died. They didn’t want others to have to go through that experience without hospice support.”

Among the many teams preparing for the walk are a group of Florence Nightingale Hospice nurses as well as other staff. “I’m taking part in the Walk of Light because without the Charity, the FNH@Home service would not exist,” said Fiona Mitchell, FNH@Home Team Lead. “As a group, we decided to take part in this wonderful event because it’s a chance to support the Charity in their continuing fundraising effort to keep the Hospice operational and increase our reach across Buckinghamshire and its borders.”

With a new location, the return of the poignant remembrance lanterns, and enhanced post-walk entertainment, Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity is aiming to make this year’s Walk of Light a great evening for all and a standout fundraising success for the Hospice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Walk of Light tickets are currently in their Early Bird phase which will close on 13th May. To sign up, please visit www.fnhospice.org.uk/wol25

Florence Nightingale Hospice Charity would like to share a special thank you to its Walk of Light sponsors: ASM, Aston Commercial Cleaning and Xpress Labels.