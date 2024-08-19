Mystical evening awaits at September Leighton Buzzard Psychic Roadshow

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Leighton Buzzard residents are in for a night of mysticism and intrigue as the Psychic Roadshow comes to town this Thursday, September 5th. Hosted at the Royal British Legion on West Street, the event, organised by Deer Spirit Events, promises an evening filled with spiritual exploration, insight, and community spirit. Running from 6 PM to 10 PM, the roadshow is set to be a unique gathering that offers something for everyone, from the deeply spiritual to the merely curious.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of readings provided by experienced, talented, authentic practitioners.

Whether you’re drawn to the ancient wisdom of tarot, the deep insight of psychic readings, or the spiritual guidance of shamanic practices; there will be something to pique your interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Psychic and tarot readings offer more than just a peek into the future,” says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events who will be offering intuitive life path readings at the event. “Readings can also provide much-needed direction when you’re feeling lost, reassurance and comfort during tough times, and a sense of guidance and an opportunity for self-reflection and to explore our feelings. Whether you have a specific question in mind or are simply looking for general advice, the readers at the event are here to help you find clarity and confidence.”

Leighton Buzzard Psychic Roadshow

One of the evening highlights is the live demonstration of mediumship. This session offers attendees a chance to witness communication with the spirit world, providing a moving experience for those seeking connection with loved ones who have passed on. For those concerned about their spiritual well-being, there will also be a psychic protection workshop. This workshop aims to equip participants with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves from negative energies and maintain a positive spiritual balance.

“We’re thrilled to bring this event to Leighton Buzzard. It’s going to be a great night out—come along and get a reading, go to a workshop, have a few drinks, something to eat, and chat with friends, family, and like-minded people. Whether you’re a believer or just curious, there’s something here for everyone.”