The facility will benefit people with limited mobility, or specific disabilities and care needs who require larger and accessible toilet spaces. They are fitted with hoists, privacy screens, adult-sized changing benches, peninsula toilets and have space for carers.

With the installation of this toilet, which is open to both staff and the public during working hours, Woburn Safari Park is increasing accessibility and showing a commitment to inclusion at the venue.

Customer Liaison Manager, Natasha Kyle said,“This superb Changing Places facility will provide an essential service for our visitors. We are delighted that it will allow us to better serve visitors with accessibility requirements, who’ll be able to enjoy a fantastic day out at the Park without worry.”

Executive Member for Adult Social Care, Cllr. Mark Smith, said, “It’s wonderful to see another addition of a Changing Place’s Toilet in Central Bedfordshire and at a venue that is visited by so many.