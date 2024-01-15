New lunch club for over 55s starts in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new lunch club for the over 55s has opened in Leighton Buzzard thanks to the town council.

On Friday (January 12) the Leighton Linslade Town Council initiative, The 55 Up Legion Lunch Club, held its first event in the town.

The opening event took place at The Royal British Legion where 45 residents enjoyed a hot meal, tea and coffee, games and cards as well as entertainment from the amazing Danny Graceland.

The 55 Up project was created by Leighton Linslade Town Council to combat loneliness and isolation in our older residents. As part of the older persons offer, the town council is providing advisors who can sign post and advise those struggling with form filling, troubleshooting digital issues as well as providing a tablet loan scheme.

Last year councillors welcomed the lunch club concept, subsidising lunches for up to 50 residents per week. Paying £2, residents receive a hot drink, hot meal and a chance to mingle with other local residents. The event runs from 11am to 2pm with quizzes, bingo, entertainment or just a chance to have a chat.

The launch event was a huge success with guests welcomed by councillor Steve Owen who chairs the Older Persons Sub Committee expressing the importance of providing a safe, warm space for our older residents to get together.

Food is served from 12pm and everyone was enjoying their lunch by 12.15pm. Danny Graceland entertained guests with songs from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s with many residents enjoying a dance or two!

A spokesperson for the town council said: "It was wonderful to see residents come together, with many people turning up on their own and quickly engaging in conversation with friendly strangers. We hope that the lunch club continues its success, and I am sure that The Legion will become a social hub for our older residents to attend.”

The hope is that social prescribers, citizens online volunteers as well as our community agent will be able to attend future meals thereby providing residents the opportunity to raise any issues they have.

The lunch club is on every week 11am – 2pm and pre-booking is essential.