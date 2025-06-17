One more for the towpath: A ten mile charity pub crawl along the Grand Union Canal in aid of Help For Heroes

Nearly Home!
On Sunday 15th June 2025, 32 regulars from The Red Lion in Leighton Buzzard took part in a charity pub crawl in aid of Help For Heroes.

Jason Davage was the man that made all this happen. Plans were set at the end of last year, following a conversation with the Landlord of The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard (Terry).

The pub was already raising money for Help For Heroes (following Jason's suggestion) with their regular Sunday Meat Raffle, but Jason wanted to go one bigger. After a pint or two 'One more for the towpath' was conceived!

Over the last few months, Jason has worked tirelessly coordinating sponsorship forms, collection buckets, permits and support from the charity itself. Terry and the team at The Red Lion, Leighton Buzzard got behind Jason straight away and together, to date Jason and all involved have raised £3K.

The start of One More For The Towpath - a charity pub crawl along the Grand Union Canal in aid of Help For Heroes.

The plan is to hold a charity raffle and karaoke on Saturday 28th June at the pub to gather in sponsorship money and sell more tickets for the raffle, of which contains loads of prizes all donated by the local community and businesses around Leighton Buzzard. The target is raise over £5K for this fantastic charity.

