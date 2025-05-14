Political Opinion: Want a chance to meet your local Conservatives?

By Chris Kierstenson
Contributor
Published 14th May 2025, 15:31 BST
Updated 14th May 2025, 15:52 BST
Join us for a pint and natter.placeholder image
Join us for a pint and natter.
Are you feeling frustrated with local politics and eager to see real change in Leighton Buzzard? If so, we have just the event for you!

Submitted on behalf: Laura Lovell

Most Popular

Join members of the Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard Conservative Association at our Pint & Natter event – an informal and relaxed evening where you can meet like-minded residents, ask questions, share your views, and learn about our efforts to challenge the Labour MP and Independent-led council.

Whether you're simply curious or ready to get involved in socialising, fundraising, campaigning, or even standing for council, we warmly welcome you to join us. This is a fantastic chance to engage with others who share your concerns and aspirations for our community.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We look forward to meeting you over a pint and starting conversations that lead to meaningful change. Remember, change begins with a conversation!

Promoted by Carole Hegley on behalf of Branko Bjelobaba

Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Conservative Association

Wentworth House, 83 High Street North, Dunstable, Beds LU6 1JJ

Related topics:DunstableLeighton BuzzardIndependentLabour
News you can trust since 1861
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice