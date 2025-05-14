Political Opinion: Want a chance to meet your local Conservatives?
Submitted on behalf: Laura Lovell
Join members of the Dunstable & Leighton Buzzard Conservative Association at our Pint & Natter event – an informal and relaxed evening where you can meet like-minded residents, ask questions, share your views, and learn about our efforts to challenge the Labour MP and Independent-led council.
Whether you're simply curious or ready to get involved in socialising, fundraising, campaigning, or even standing for council, we warmly welcome you to join us. This is a fantastic chance to engage with others who share your concerns and aspirations for our community.
We look forward to meeting you over a pint and starting conversations that lead to meaningful change. Remember, change begins with a conversation!
Promoted by Carole Hegley on behalf of Branko Bjelobaba
Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Conservative Association
Wentworth House, 83 High Street North, Dunstable, Beds LU6 1JJ