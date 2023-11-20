Psychic and Wellbeing Fair back in Leighton Buzzard this December.
It is run by local events company Deer Spirit Events, who run similar shows in Aylesbury, Northampton, Chesham and Milton Keynes. Doors open 11-5pm.
Exhibitors specialise in holistic therapies, wellbeing, self-help, and mindfulness. One-to-one tarot, psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic readings are on offer. Retailers will be selling crystals, arts and crafts, healthy living products, jewellery and much more.
Parking in multi-story behind venue and refreshments onsite. Address Royal British Legion, Bossard Hall, West Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1DA.
'Come along if you need to relax, some guidance or if you’re looking for ideas for Christmas gifts that you can't get in the shops,' says Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events.