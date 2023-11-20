Psychic and Wellbeing Fair back in Leighton Buzzard this December.

The event takes place at the Royal British Legion on December 2nd.

It is run by local events company Deer Spirit Events, who run similar shows in Aylesbury, Northampton, Chesham and Milton Keynes. Doors open 11-5pm.

Exhibitors specialise in holistic therapies, wellbeing, self-help, and mindfulness. One-to-one tarot, psychic, clairvoyant and shamanic readings are on offer. Retailers will be selling crystals, arts and crafts, healthy living products, jewellery and much more.

Parking in multi-story behind venue and refreshments onsite. Address Royal British Legion, Bossard Hall, West Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1DA.