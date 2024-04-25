Psychic evening with a difference back in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The event is organised by Deer Spirit Events, who also run a weekend Psychic and Wellbeing Fair at the same venue and Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Shows in Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Chesham and Woburn.

Psychic evenings offer an intriguing blend of mysticism and insight, and are perfect for curious minds seeking answers, reassurance, guidance, clarity. They are ideal if you want to embark on a journey of self-discovery, understand your past, present or future, or if you’re just curious about the unknown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This particular event brings together the best local, national and international psychics, mediums and tarot readers. There’s also a numerologist, shamanic and intuitive readers.

The Deer Spirit Psychic Roadshow

“Each interaction with a reader is unique, offering personal revelations and glimpses into your future,” says organiser Julie Fenn from. “You’ll leave with a deeper understanding of yourself and the world around you.”

There’ll also be crystals and hand-crafted jewellery on sale and workshops on psychic protection, numerology, NLP and a demonstration of mediumship with John Odinsson Dyke from Gloucester.

The bar will be open all evening, and the organisers will be taking orders from the Fish and Chip shop next door throughout the night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad