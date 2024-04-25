Psychic evening with a difference back in Leighton Buzzard
The event is organised by Deer Spirit Events, who also run a weekend Psychic and Wellbeing Fair at the same venue and Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Shows in Aylesbury, Milton Keynes, Chesham and Woburn.
Psychic evenings offer an intriguing blend of mysticism and insight, and are perfect for curious minds seeking answers, reassurance, guidance, clarity. They are ideal if you want to embark on a journey of self-discovery, understand your past, present or future, or if you’re just curious about the unknown.
This particular event brings together the best local, national and international psychics, mediums and tarot readers. There’s also a numerologist, shamanic and intuitive readers.
“Each interaction with a reader is unique, offering personal revelations and glimpses into your future,” says organiser Julie Fenn from. “You’ll leave with a deeper understanding of yourself and the world around you.”
There’ll also be crystals and hand-crafted jewellery on sale and workshops on psychic protection, numerology, NLP and a demonstration of mediumship with John Odinsson Dyke from Gloucester.
The bar will be open all evening, and the organisers will be taking orders from the Fish and Chip shop next door throughout the night.
“Come along, have a reading, get something to eat, browse the stalls, go to a workshop or three,” Julie Fenn says. “Relax with friends, family and like-minded people, basically, have a great evening.”