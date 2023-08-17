Psychic Event Back in Leighton Buzzard this September

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Show takes space at Leighton Buzzard’s Royal British Legion, Bossard Hall, on Thursday 7th of September from 6pm until 10pm.

People who want some guidance, reassurance or advice can come along for a one-to-one reading. Or to get some insights into their past, present, or future.

The event also features a demonstration of mediumship, a shamanic drum journey workshop, workshops on psychic protection, visualisation, dowsing, NLP, crystals and energy.

A Deer Spirit Psychic Fair

There will also be crystals, well-being products, and spiritual and holistic books on sale and a free copy of Psychic News magazine for the first 40 people through the door.

Organisers, Deer Spirit, have been running these events in Leighton Buzzard for three years, and also run the big Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Shows in Aylesbury, Chesham and Cheltenham.