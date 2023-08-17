News you can trust since 1861
BREAKING
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53

Psychic Event Back in Leighton Buzzard this September

Top local, national and international psychics, mediums and tarot readers are coming to Leighton Buzzard this September.
By cris andrewsContributor
Published 17th Aug 2023, 12:38 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Aug 2023, 12:39 BST

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Show takes space at Leighton Buzzard’s Royal British Legion, Bossard Hall, on Thursday 7th of September from 6pm until 10pm.

People who want some guidance, reassurance or advice can come along for a one-to-one reading. Or to get some insights into their past, present, or future.

The event also features a demonstration of mediumship, a shamanic drum journey workshop, workshops on psychic protection, visualisation, dowsing, NLP, crystals and energy.

A Deer Spirit Psychic FairA Deer Spirit Psychic Fair
A Deer Spirit Psychic Fair
Most Popular

There will also be crystals, well-being products, and spiritual and holistic books on sale and a free copy of Psychic News magazine for the first 40 people through the door.

Organisers, Deer Spirit, have been running these events in Leighton Buzzard for three years, and also run the big Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Shows in Aylesbury, Chesham and Cheltenham.

www.deerspirit.co.uk

Related topics:Leighton BuzzardPeopleOrganisersRoyal British LegionAylesburyChesham