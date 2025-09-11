Raising voices, hope, and funds for two amazing charities

Voice 4 Good – A powerful night of music, meaning, and connection as Sarah Brason launches her heartfelt charity single 6th October Milton Keynes

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beyond Boundaries Foundation’s valued trustee, positive mind and inspiration Sarah Brason is a true example of what ‘Charity’ means and what Beyond Boundaries Foundation stands for - supporting those in our community with the challenges life presents. A personal journey for Sarah is the trauma and grief brought about through baby loss, that she has not only navigated but she has translated her passion for helping others into a fabulous song that she has written and sings herself!

Sarah is launching a charity single on 6th October with Voice 4 Good: Music That Makes a Difference at a launch event at the Delta Marriot, Milton Keynes to raise awareness and much needed funds for two incredible charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To celebrate the launch of Sarah Brason’s charity single, Voice 4 Good is bringing together good food, great people, and powerful purpose, all in support of SANDSand the Beyond Boundaries Foundation, two amazing charities supporting people through grief and loss to find better wellbeing. SANDS supports families navigating pregnancy and baby loss, helping to improve bereavement care, support and research to save babies’ lives, and Beyond Boundaries Foundation is dedicated to making life-changing complementary therapies accessible to those facing physical, emotional, and mental health challenges.

Sarah Brason is launching a charity single on 6th October with Voice 4 Good: Music That Makes a Difference at the Delta Marriot, Milton Keynes

What to expect from the evening:

Live music performances, including the exclusive debut of Sarah’s single- “Hello/Goodbye”

Live performances from special guests

Special guest speakers including an International Tedx Speaker Dr Mark Deeks & Paralympic Gold Athlete Naomi Riches

Sarah Brason is launching a charity single on 6th October with Voice 4 Good: Music That Makes a Difference

Reception drink on arrival

A delicious three-course meal

Silent auction with amazing prizes!

Stories and insights from both charities

Sarah Brason is launching a charity single on 6th October with Voice 4 Good: Music That Makes a Difference at the Delta Marriot, Milton Keynes

Expect fun, warmth, connection - and yes, maybe a few heartfelt tears. This is more than a launch. It’s a night to remember, and a chance to be part of something that truly matters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Drawn to values-led collaboration, Sarah joined Beyond Boundaries Foundation as a Trustee, fully aligned with its mission for a more inclusive, empowered future. She champions the balance between pharmaceutical and complementary therapies, promoting informed choice for all.

Commenting on the single launch and the support Sarah has shown to the Beyond Boundaries Foundation, Denise Greene, Founder and CEO of Beyond Boundaries Foundation says: “We’re so honoured that the Beyond Boundaries Foundation has been chosen, alongside SANDS, to benefit from this beautiful evening of music, connection and purpose. This isn’t just a launch of a charity single, it’s a night to raise voices, raise hope, and raise vital funds for people navigating grief and loss. Whether you come for the cause, the company, or the music, let’s come together, eat, sing, bid, win, and heal. Buy your tickets TODAY and be part of something truly meaningful. The trustees and I of Beyond Boundaries are honoured and so proud of her commitment to support others. Thank you again, Sarah, for using your incredible talent to make such a difference.”

All proceeds from the event and the song will be going to charity to support people struggling with child loss and mental wellbeing.

For more information and to book your tickets, follow the link... https://www.eventbookings.com/b/event/voice-4-good-music-that-makes-a-difference

Sarah’s charity single will be available to stream and download on all major platforms from 6th October.