RBL: April Breakfast Club

April's Breakfast Club is set to take place on Saturday 20th April. The RBL Social Club in West Street will once again act as host.

Doors open at 0930 and the Club runs until 1130. Open to the whole community not just RBL members.

Come along and enjoy a cooked breakfast, tea and coffee and a chance to catch up with friends old and new.