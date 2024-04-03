RBL: April Breakfast Club
The RBL Breakfast Club continues to welcome members of the local community for a meet and greet.
April's Breakfast Club is set to take place on Saturday 20th April. The RBL Social Club in West Street will once again act as host.
Doors open at 0930 and the Club runs until 1130. Open to the whole community not just RBL members.
Come along and enjoy a cooked breakfast, tea and coffee and a chance to catch up with friends old and new.
To book your place please give Stuart a call on 01525 385287. We look forward to seeing you all and thank you for your continued support.