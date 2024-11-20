Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL to hold a Christmas Concert, Saturday 14th December.

Following their performance at this year's Remembrance Parade, many people asked when the Band would next be performing.

It is with much pleasure that we are pleased to announce that The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL will be holding a Christmas Concert, suitable for all the family. We appreciate that not everyone can get out to events on cold dark nights, so have decided to have an afternoon concert.

Details as follows:

RBL Band Christmas Concert

When: 2pm Saturday 14 December.

Where: The RBL Social Club, West Street, L/Buzzard.

Tickets: £5, U16s Free.

We are grateful to The RBL Social Club, who are hosting this event. There will be a bar available serving a variety of refreshments. Tickets are currently available from The Club bar, but will also be at the door on the day.

This is a Community event, not just for RBL members. So all we need now is for that amazing support you've been showing the RBL this year, and come along and join us for a couple of hours of great Christmas music. You might even feel the urge to sing along!!!!!

The Band and Branch look forward to seeing you.