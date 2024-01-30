The Breakfast Club is held on the third Saturday of each month. Run by the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, in association with the Leighton Buzzard RBL Social Club. The Breakfast Club is open to the community, not just members of the RBL. It is an opportunity to come along with family and friends or meet other members of the community, in a warm friendly atmosphere. Natalie and her team from the Social Club provide a fantastic cooked breakfast in varying sizes, including tea and coffee. All at very competitive prices. Occasionally the club will have guest speakers, recent visitors include MP Andrew Selous and Town Mayor Cllr Kevin Pughe.