RBL Breakfast Club

The Breakfast Club is held on the third Saturday of each month. Run by the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, in association with the Leighton Buzzard RBL Social Club. The Breakfast Club is open to the community, not just members of the RBL. It is an opportunity to come along with family and friends or meet other members of the community, in a warm friendly atmosphere. Natalie and her team from the Social Club provide a fantastic cooked breakfast in varying sizes, including tea and coffee. All at very competitive prices.

The Club occasionally invite guest speakers, recent visitors include MP Andrew Selous and Town Mayor Cllr Kevin Pughe. This time; not to be missed Branch Secretary Ken Jones will be running his Easter Eggstravaganza Raffle in support of the RBL Poppy Appeal.

The Club operates between 09.30 and 11.30. You can pop along anytime during this period. After a successful February Club; all places went, if you would like to come along to the March Club (Sat 16th Mar), for catering purposes we ask you contact Natalie Skelton (Social Club Stewardess) on 07944 044901 and book your seat.