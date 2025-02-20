RBL Club launch new Facebook page

The RBL Club, Leighton Buzzard new profile.

Following a few internal changes at The RBL Club, Leighton Buzzard, a new Facebook page has been launched to keep Members and the local community up to-date with all RBL Club news.

Although nothing has changed on the outside; many of you will have noticed a few changes within The RBL Club, Leighton Buzzard.

Hopefully, you have met or heard about our new Club Stewardess; Shannon. She is ably supported by Maddie. We also have Natalie, Sharon and Kayleigh that all help at The RBL Club.

Shannon manages the day to day running of The RBL Club, taking all bookings for event's. You can contact Shannon on: 07944044901

Both Maddie and Natalie host the Members bar, with Kayleigh and Sharon helping with events.

The RBL Club now holds regular Bingo Nights on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. These are open to the whole community with free entry. Barry and Sharon are your host for the Bingo.

Starting in March, The RBL Club are bringing back The Sunday Roast. The first Sunday Roast will be 2nd March. Doors open at 12pm and the meal will be available until 3.30pm. Again this is a community event, open to All. Bookings are recommended via Shannon, though walk-ins are welcome.

So with all the changes and things taking place at your local RBL Club, it made sense to launch a new Facebook page.

So want to find out more about what's going on at Your RBL Club? Look at: The Royal British Legion Club, Leighton Buzzard

Our Facebook pages will have all the latest information of upcoming events. Better still, pop into the RBL Club and speak to one of the team.

We look forward to seeing you at our events and thank you for the support.