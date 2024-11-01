RCTA Christmas Floating Market Linslade the 22nd to 24th November 2024

Roving Canal Traders Associationplaceholder image
Roving Canal Traders Association
RCTA Christmas Floating Market Linslade the 22nd to 24th November 2024

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are holding a Christmas floating market.

The market is held on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal alongside The Globe Inn towards Leighton Lock, Leighton Buzzard Central Bedfordshire LU7 2TA the 22nd to 24th November 2024.

There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.

See our website for more details www.rcta.org.uk

