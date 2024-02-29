RCTA Easter Floating Market Linslade the 29th March to the 1st April 2024

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are again holding an Easter floating market on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal alongside The Globe Inn towards Leighton Lock, Leighton Buzzard Central Bedfordshire LU7 2TA, on the 29th March to the 1st April 2024.