RCTA Easter Floating Market Linslade the 29th March to the 1st April 2024

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are again holding an Easter floating market on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal alongside The Globe Inn towards Leighton Lock, Leighton Buzzard Central Bedfordshire LU7 2TA, on the 29th March to the 1st April 2024.
By Julie Tonkin
Published 29th Feb 2024
There will be lots of trading boats with interesting crafts on sale showing amazing talent and a range of fantastic unique items available for you to buy.

See our website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk.

