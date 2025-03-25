RCTA Floating Market opposite Waitrose, Berkhamsted 10th and 11th May 2025

The Roving Canal Traders Association are excited to announce they are again holding a floating market on the towpath of the Grand Union Canal.

Opposite Waitrose between between Lock 53/Broadwater Lock & Gas 2 Lock 52 (known as the Waitrose pound) Berkhamsted, Herts, HP4 1HS from 10.00 a.m. until 5.00 p.m. 10th and 11th May 2025.

There will be lots of boats selling totally unique wares and something for everyone to enjoy.

Take a walk by the beautiful canal as part of your visit! We look forward to welcoming you.

See our website for more details https://www.rcta.org.uk

