Record collectors delight

The first Leighton Buzzard Record Fair of 2025.

The first Leighton Buzzard Record Fair of 2025 will be held on Sunday 2nd March at Leighton Buzzard Town Cricket Club, Bell Close, from 11am to 4pm and entry is Free.

The fair will have a wide range of music genres to satisfy your vinyl collecting needs from new, second hand and rare records including a dance music specialist.

‘The fair has hand picked record dealers from across the east of England, selling top quality vinyl records.’ Says organiser Dan Taylor

