Record Store Day is coming to Leighton Buzzard

Black Circle Records in Leighton Buzzard is excited to be celebrating Record Store Day which takes places on Saturday April 12th. Created to support and celebrate independent record shops this global event has been running since 2008 and this year will be our eighth year celebrating all things vinyl!!

We will be stocking approximately 280 limited edition vinyl titles, all of which are exclusive to participating indie record shops, with artists such as Oasis, Taylor Swift, Liam Gallagher, Sam Fender and Charli XCX releasing records especially for the day.

We will also have a DJ and live music throughout the day with four local bands playing in store in the afternoon.

We will be open from 8am but as in previous years there will be an early morning queue which creates a real buzz on the day. Like minded individuals spending time together talking and buying records - what could be more fun that that??

You can find Black Circle Records at 2 Roebuck Mews, 2a Hockliffe Street, Leighton Buzzard LU7 1HJ.