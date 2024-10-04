Remembrance Day Wreath Collection
Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL announce collection details for Remembrance Day Wreaths.
The following information has been released by The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL to allow organizations to collect their Remembrance Day Wreaths in good time.
Local organisations who placed a Remembrance Wreath order, can collect on on Sat 12 October or Fri 18 October, from the Royal British Legion Club in Leighton Buzzard. Any issues with collection, please contact appeal organisers: Phil (07383 996190) or Laura (07557 642206).
Note: Orders for schools will be delivered along with your boxes.
