Rotary May Fayre secures BBMF fly past

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Monday May 6th looks set to be to be another special day in the Leighton Linslade calendar of events with May Day Fayre announcing the beginning of summer. This years Fayre has all the traditional attractions plus a sprinkling of new things and as of today the brilliant news that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will once again be attending in the form of a WW2 fighter fly past.

Richard Johnson from Rotary said

" We have again been incredibly fortunate to secure a Hurricane or Spitfire fly past and to have the reassuring roar of a Merlin engine overhead and one of the iconic aircraft grace the event is something special. This years Fayre will have many of the traditional attractions but also a few new things thrown like the Milton Keynes Pipe Band and the distinctive sound of the bagpipes"

May Faye Preview

Advertisement

Advertisement