Rotary May Fayre secures BBMF fly past

With only a few weeks to this years Rotary May Fayre delivered in partnership with Leighton Linslade Town Council, the breaking news arrived this morning that the RAF Battle of Britain Memorial Flight have allocated a Hurricane or Spitfire to grace the skies above the town
By Richard JohnsonContributor
Published 13th Mar 2024, 16:56 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Monday May 6th looks set to be to be another special day in the Leighton Linslade calendar of events with May Day Fayre announcing the beginning of summer. This years Fayre has all the traditional attractions plus a sprinkling of new things and as of today the brilliant news that the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight will once again be attending in the form of a WW2 fighter fly past.

Richard Johnson from Rotary said

" We have again been incredibly fortunate to secure a Hurricane or Spitfire fly past and to have the reassuring roar of a Merlin engine overhead and one of the iconic aircraft grace the event is something special. This years Fayre will have many of the traditional attractions but also a few new things thrown like the Milton Keynes Pipe Band and the distinctive sound of the bagpipes"

May Faye PreviewMay Faye Preview
May Faye Preview
Most Popular

If anyone is interested in having an event stall for your charity or business, please direct message to us through the Rotary Facebook page with your name, business/charity name, and email address. Alternatively, leave your details on our website contact page here - https://leightonlinsladerotary.com/contact-us/

Related topics:RAFLeighton LinsladeSpitfireFacebook